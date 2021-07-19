Man arrested after larceny attempt

July 19, 2021 Daily Journal News 0
Katelin Gandee Senior Writer
<strong>Clayton</strong>

Clayton

Related Articles

    LAURINBURG — A Rockingham man was arrested Friday after attempting to steal numerous items from the Laurinburg Walmart.

    According to a press release from the Laurinburg Police Department, officers responded to Walmart around 10 p.m. when loss prevention advised them that a male had concealed items inside a box of potato chips and went through the self-checkout. The male was identified later as 42-year-old Kelly Wayne Clayton of Rockingham.

    The items included a carry battery, LED lights, an oil diffuser, a mini Google Home and a Polaroid camera totaling $291. Loss prevention did tell the officer that while some items were paid for, those inside the box were not.

    Officers detained Clayton while he was attempting to exit Walmart. He was searched and officers located suspected heroin, drug paraphernalia and an unidentified pill.

    Clayton was charged with possession of Schedule I controlled substance, misdemeanor or larceny and trespassing. He was given a $5,500 bond.

    Reach Katelin Gandee at [email protected]

    Related Articles

    News

    Community Calendar: June 30

    June 30, 2021 Daily Journal News 0

    The deadline for all Community Calendar items is 12 p.m. every Tuesday and will appear in the following Wednesday’s paper each week up until the day of the event. To list your event, email [email protected], call 910-817-2673 or drop off information in person at 607 E. Broad Ave., Suite B. Please email or call as soon as possible if your event is canceled.

    […]