Monster Truckz take over Rockingham Speedway

Monster Truckz show off their moves at Rockingham Speedway Friday night. Neel Madhavan | Daily Journal Monster Truckz show off their moves at Rockingham Speedway Friday night. Neel Madhavan | Daily Journal Motocross bikers also entertained the crowd at Rockingham Speedway. Neel Madhavan | Daily Journal Monster Truckz show off their moves at Rockingham Speedway Friday night. Neel Madhavan | Daily Journal

ROCKINGHAM — The Monster Truckz Mayhem Tour kicked off its first show Friday night at Rockingham Speedway.

The remaining shows are Saturday July 3 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. and Sunday July 4 at 2 p.m.

Attendees will have a chance to participate in the pit party, which starts two hours before each show, ride in a real monster truck and witness motorcycle madness.

To support the Richmond County Daily Journal, subscribe at https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/subscribe.

Reach Neel Madhavan at 910-817-2675 ext. 2751 or [email protected] Follow on Twitter at @NeelMadhavan.