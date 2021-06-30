Community Calendar: June 30

Related Articles Community Calendar: May 12

ONGOING

• The Hamlet Depot & Museums will be hosting Food Trucks on Main on the second and fourth Fridays of each month from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Hamlet Visitor’s Center located at 14 West Main St. in Hamlet. Follow them on Facebook for updates on the next event. For more information call 910-582-0603 or email [email protected]

• The East Rockingham Pool opened on June 14. It will be open daily from 1 p.m. – 5 p.m. Admission is $3 per person.

JULY 1

• The Embers featuring Craig Woolard will perform for the City of Rockingham’s annual Plaza Jam Concert Series held from 6:30-8:30 on Cole Plaza at Rockingham City Hall. The event is free.

JULY 3

• The Berry Patch will host a free fireworks show at their locations at 351 Cargo Rd. in Ellerbe, NC. The fireworks can be viewed anywhere within a mile from The Berry Patch, located at 351 Cargo Rd. in Ellerbe. The best spots to watch the fireworks will be from Green Lake Road, McIntyre Road, or the Mineral Springs Elementary School parking lot. There will be hamburgers and hot dogs, as well as live music.

• The Rockingham Speedway will host Monster Truck Mayhem starting at 7:00 p.m.. Come out and enjoy a monster truck rally with some of the best-known trucks around. Arrive at the pregame and enjoy being bale to ride in a monster truck, get up close to your favorite monster truck, personal autographs and pictures with the stars. Tickets available at /tickets.monstertruckz.com.

JULY 4

• A fireworks show hosted by the Town of Hoffman. From 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. at 106 Thompson St. in Hoffman, the town will host a DJ, hold basketball games for kids and for adults, allow seniors to play BINGO, will have a water slide and bounce house for kids, will feature a local motorcycle club riding by, and Macedonia Masonic Lodge #629 will serve hamburgers, hot dogs and chicken, among other potential surprises. One other event could be a best dressed contest where judges will determine who has the best July 4th-themed costume. Fireworks will begin at 9 p.m. The event is free. The fireworks will be set off from the baseball field at the old school building.

JULY 5-16

• The City of Rockingham Parks & Recreation’s 2021 Summer Swimming Program will be held in three sessions over the summer: June 14-25, July 5-16, and July 19-30. During these dates, children ages 7 and up will swim from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., and kids aged 4-6 will swim from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. The city is accepting registrations. To register please call 910-895-6810 0r 910-334-3366.

JULY 19-30

JULY 22

• Improv Night at the Richmond Community Theatre will begin at 6:30 p.m. Call 910-997-3765 for more information. Donations will be accepted.

AUG. 5

• The Tones will perform for the City of Rockingham’s annual Plaza Jam Concert Series held from 6:30-8:30 on Cole Plaza at Rockingham City Hall. The event is free.

AUG. 19

• Improv Night at the Richmond Community Theatre will begin at 6:30 p.m. Call 910-997-3765 for more information. Donations will be accepted.

SEPT. 2

• The Tams will perform for the City of Rockingham’s annual Plaza Jam Concert Series held from 6:30-8:30 on Cole Plaza at Rockingham City Hall. The event is free.

SEPT. 4-6

• The NC SC DMV Music Festival will be held rain or shine at the Rockingham Dragway located at 2153 N. US HWY 1 in Rockingham. Call 910-582-3400 for more information.

SEPT. 17

• The Day of Caring is a one-day event that hundreds of volunteers out into our community to perform much-needed projects at nonprofit organizations. To get involved, visit http://unitedwayrichmondnc.net/home.html or call 910-997-2173.

OCT. 2

• The 13th Annual John Coltrane Music ‘Edu-tainment’ Festival (JCMEF) will be held from 12pm (noon)-7pm at 1935 Ghio Osborne Road in Hamlet at the Faith Center beside Waymon Chapel (Multi-purpose Faith Center). Call (347) 286-8742 for more information.

OCT. 7

• The North Tower Band will perform for the City of Rockingham’s annual Plaza Jam Concert Series held from 6:30-8:30 on Cole Plaza at Rockingham City Hall. The event is free.

OCT. 7-10, 14-16

• The Richmond Community Theatre will perform “Finding Hope”. For more information about tickets and auditioning/volunteering for the play, call 910-997-3765 or follow “Richmond Community Theatre” on Facebook.