Community Calendar: April 8

• April 1 – April 28

Pinwheel coloring contest hosted by Richmond County Partnership for Children as part of the “Pinwheels for Prevention” Campaign during Child Abuse Prevention Month. Printable templates will be available starting April 1 on https://smartstartrichmond.org/. For more information, visit RCPC’s Facebook page.

• April 9

CANCELLED: An event to memorialize those lost to COVID-19 on the one-year anniversary of the first local death from the virus will be held at 8 p.m. starting at the Richmond County Health and Human Services parking lot located at 127 Caroline St. in Rockingham. A designated route will lead a procession of cars through downtown Rockingham to view the luminaries. To RSVP, call Richmond County Aging Services at 910-997-4491.

TGIF Food Trucks on Main will be held from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Hamlet Visitor’s Center located at 14 West Main St. in Hamlet. Call 910-582-0603 for more information.

• April 10

Household Hazardous Waste Day will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Health Department parking lot on Caroline Street across from the post office. This is an opportunity to get rid of old paint, pesticides, batteries, pool supplies and more.

• April 12 – April 16

Join the Richmond County Partnership for Children as we celebrate the 50th anniversary of “Week Of the Young Child.” Every day on Facebook, we will host a special themed video or activity of fun things to do with your young child(ren)! https://www.facebook.com/Richmond-County-Partnership-for-Children-100426548321468/

• April 13

Growing Our Own Teachers Celebration hosted by Richmond Community College from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cole Auditorium. Richmond Community College will have an official signing and celebration with Lees-McRae University, the latest university to partner with RCC on the Growing Our Own Teacher transfer program. Call 910-410-1700 for more information.

• April 14 – Aug. 18

Fall Registration for Richmond Community College begins at 8 a.m. April 14. For more information call 910-410-1700.

• April 15

CPR- Basic Life Support training will be held at RCC from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at the Grimsley Health Science Building Room 103 on the college’s main campus in Hamlet. Make sure all your healthcare team members know basic life support and CPR skills by enrolling them in this one-day course. They will learn how to perform CPR correctly on infants, children, and adults. For more information call Alicia Butler at 910-410-1706 or email her at [email protected]

Career & Business Hiring Event from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Cole Auditorium. RCC will host a career fair with local and regional employers looking for skilled and educated employees. Talk one-on-one with companies and complete applications.

• April 21

Richmond County Hospice is hosting an ALL ABOARD the Emotions Express virtual train ride for kids aged 5-12 years old. If interested in registering your child, contact Sandy Black at 910-997-4464.

• April 24

The Earth Day Community Clean Up will be held from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. The volunteer deadline for the Earth Day Community Clean Up is Friday, April 2nd. To register, call (910) 997-4497 or go online to www.richmondnc.com. To name your priority area, that deadline is Friday, April 16th. To become a corporate sponsor, you can call Jacqueline Welch at (910) 997-4491. A rain date has been scheduled for May 1st.

• April 27

American Red Cross Blood Drive from 1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at American Legion Post 49 located at 402 Boyd Lake Rd. in Hamlet. The event is hosted by Hamlet Depot & Museums.

• May 21

An American Red Cross Blood Drive will be held from 12 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. at the Fellowship Hall of First Baptist Church located at 2116 Main St. in Ellerbe. If you are healthy and eligible to donate, please call Elsie Freeman at (910) 817-4720. To check whether you are eligible to donate, call the Red Cross at 1-866-236-3276. Completing an online pre-donation registration and history questionnaire on the day of your appointment at redcrossblood.org/RapidPass can save up to 15 minutes at your appointment! Facemask are required. Temperature checks at the door.

• June 8 – Aug. 13

Apply to be a lifeguard at East Rockingham Park for the summer from June 8 to Aug. 13. To apply, call Jeff Ingram at 910-995-6912.