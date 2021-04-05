Martie Butler appointed to statewide economic development advisory panel

RALEIGH – Martie T. Butler, Economic Developer for Richmond County, has been appointed to a three-year term on the Economic Development Advisory Committee of the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina (EDPNC).

The Board of Directors of the North Carolina Economic Development Association (NCEDA) unanimously approved Butler’s nomination at its meeting on March 17. She will represent the Sandhills Prosperity Zone, which includes Bladen County, Columbus County, Cumberland County, Hoke County, Montgomery County, Moore County, Richmond County, Robeson County, Sampson County, Scotland County.

Butler has served Richmond County Government in the role of Management Analyst and Economic Developer since January 2013. From 2007 to 2013, she oversaw southeastern regional business retention and expansion efforts for the N.C. Department of Commerce in Fayetteville. The Winston-Salem native began her career as an Account Manager at B/E Aerospace. Butler holds a B.A. from Campbell University and an MBA from Gardner-Webb University and has completed coursework in municipal and county administration at the UNC School of Government.

A state-created public/private partnership, EDPNC was established in 2014 to oversee economic development marketing, project management, tourism promotion, small business counseling, international trade development and other services on behalf of North Carolina. Its Economic Development Advisory Committee meets quarterly to offer input on the organization’s programs and strategies. Its members are appointed by NCEDA’s Board of Directors upon the nomination of its president.

Founded in 1966, NCEDA works toward a mission of being “the voice for North Carolina’s economic development community – providing professional development, networking opportunities and advocacy to secure the state’s economic future.” The organization is composed of more than 700 professional economic developers at the state, regional, municipal and county levels, as well as educators, engineers, transportation experts, utility industry leaders, attorneys and other professionals. NCEDA provides training, legislative representation, mentoring, news and information, and other membership services.