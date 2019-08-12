Richmond County-native earns statewide award for citizenship

Dr. Reese Steen, who practices with daughter Dr. McKenzie Snyder in Mars Hill, was recognized by North Carolina Dental Society as the 2019 recipient of its Citizenship Award. Steen took home the award at a ceremony of the state’s dental society in Myrtle Beach, SC. The dental society selects from its 3,900 members that dentist “who has rendered outstanding service to his fellow man that reflects favorable upon the profession of dentistry.”

Outside his office Dr. Steen has committed both time and financial assistance to the development and promotion of youth soccer in Madison, Yancey and Buncombe counties. He has provided and maintained one of the finest soccer field for 36 years. During the summer months the site hosts summer camps with Steen funding scholarships for local children to attend the sessions.

As a three term president of the Hot Springs Lions Club Steen helps the group’s effort to support children and elderly across the Madison County community to celebrate National Children’s Dental Health month. In February he spearheaded and initiative with the Lion’s Clubs of Burnsville and Mars Hill to educate all elementary school students on good oral health, distributing 2000 kits with tooth brushes, toothpaste and floss.

Steen received his DDS form the UNC School of Dentistry and his Fellowship and Mastership at the Academy of General Dentistry. For 50 years, he has held membership in the American Dental Association and the N.C. Dental Society.

Dr. Steen acknowledged that his commitment to public service in a large part stems from the encouragement and support that he received growing up from the wonderful people of Richmond County.

Growing up Steen delivered the Richmond County Journal on County Home Road and the Maplewood community for five years having 125 plus customers.

Dr. Steen becomes the first dentist to be presented this award for a second time, having received the award in 2004.