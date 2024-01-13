In this brand-smacking new year, a new attitude is we all need to have this morning because how we start will determine how we finish.

One thing is for sure, we can’t put new wine into old bottles. It won’t work! We can’t bring the same attitude year after year and expect good results. Instead of thinking the same way all the time, we must have a revolving mind, one that moves with the Holy Spirit. Why? Because though God never changes and though Jesus Christ is the same yesterday, today and forever, his program does not stay the same.

Each year that the Lord lets us see, we ought to have a new attitude, a better attitude. We should think differently, act differently, and see what we can do better this new year that we didn’t do last year. We need to understand this morning that God didn’t bring all of us over into the new year for nothing. He has a purpose and a plan (Jeremiah 29:11). Look at God and ask yourself: What kind of attitude do I have? What am I thinking about this new year; what are my plans this year for the Lord? Do we have a plan? Not resolutions, but plans.

Now community, we know this morning that attitude determines aptitude! Even in the world attitude determines where we go. If we have a bad attitude we won’t go anywhere, and the Lord will not bless us. If we have a good attitude, then the sky is not the limit. God will take us places and he will bless our socks off! I do know that we are closer to the return of Jesus Christ this year than we were last year; so, not throwing shade, we ALL need a new attitude in 2024.

Since our names were not in the obituary section of the newspaper last year, what can I do differently than I did last year? How can I do better? We all need to assess ourselves and look at what we are doing.

We all know about attitudes because we all have one, good or bad. The attitude we have about school determines how far we go. Our attitude about our marriage determines whether we try to make it work. It’s all about attitude.

The Israelites are on the verge of crossing over and inheriting the long “awaited” promised land. God here assures Joshua who is now their leader of his presence with him. God was willing to forget their past, which was not good. We know their story but under new leadership and going to a new land God was willing to let bygones be bygones.

After the death of Moses, God now confirmed Joshua to the people as their new leader (Joshua 1:1-9) but some things had to be put in place before they enter into the promised land. They were going to have to have “a new attitude.” A different attitude than what they had before.

They were not to bring their old attitudes into a brand new land like backsliding all the time, serving idol gods, in and out, up and down, hot one minute, cold the next just like some Christians.

God did not ask them for a new Promise Land resolution but just a new attitude. Friends, people have a habit of doing the same thing over and over again. Whatever feels comfortable to them, that’s what they continue to do. That’s our human nature we don’t want to change and the Christian can be the same way.

Some Christians never change. I don’t care how much God blesses them. I don’t care how many years God gives to them. No matter how good He is to them, they just won’t change. They didn’t read their Bibles, didn’t participate in Bible study, no Sunday School and they won’t do it this year. Some Christians were slothful five years ago and they’re starting 2024 the same way. God is saying it’s time for “a new attitude.” Don’t bring the old wine of 2023 into 2024.

Look at our spiritual life, ask the Holy Spirit to search our hearts and show me those areas in my life that I need to improve. Help me not to take this year for granted. Help me to step up my game. As for those who didn’t make it into the new year, whatever loose ends were left untied will have to stay untied. Whatever items were left undone on their bucket list will have to stay undone. There are strained relationships and apologies that should have been made will remain unmade.

Community, 2024 is a new beginning for all of us. God wants us to start with a new attitude.

I’m going to do better, be a better husband, wife; a better church member; a new person all the way around; and a better Christian in my home.

God says to Joshua about Israel, I will divide unto them an inheritance … but it’s conditional; they must observe all the laws which Moses commanded them, turn not from it to the right hand or the left, so that they may prosper wherever you go.

College degrees, money and wealth, fame, and positions will not bring prosperity if we forsake the Bible! Follow its guidelines, obey its directives, heed its warnings. If we want to be successful in 2024 walk in obedience to the Bible!

Christian friends, if we want God to work in our marriages, in our homes and in our lives, we’ve got to get in the word and have “a new attitude!”

The Rev. George Ellis is the pastor of Union Grove Missionary Baptist Church.