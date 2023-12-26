Home Features A quick pit stop before Christmas FeaturesLifeLifestyle A quick pit stop before Christmas December 26, 2023 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppLinkedinReddItEmailPrint Santa Claus and the Grinch made a quick visit to the Derby Fire Department in advance of Christmas this year! Photo courtesy of Terry Clark/Visit Richmond County Santa Claus and the Grinch made a quick visit to the Derby Fire Department in advance of Christmas this year! View Comments Rockingham overcast clouds enter location 9.8 ° C 12.3 ° 6.4 ° 77 % 0.9kmh 100 % Tue 9 ° Wed 10 ° Thu 9 ° Fri 5 ° Sat 4 °