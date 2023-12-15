Students at L.J. Bell Elementary recently participated in a fun and eco-friendly holiday event —a Cardboard Gingerbread House competition!
Students tapped into their creativity, and problem-solving skills to construct miniature cardboard houses inspired by the classic gingerbread style. Using cardboard, paint, paper, fabric and more reusable items, they invented adorable structures complete with candy-like accents and holiday flare.
A panel of judges selected winners based on various categories and more. The event encouraged innovation and imagination. Congratulations to the talented L.J. Bell architects on their handmade cardboard masterpieces!