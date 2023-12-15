A panel of ​judges selected winners based on various ​categories and more. The event ​encouraged innovation and imagination. ​Congratulations to the talented L.J. Bell ​architects on their handmade cardboard ​masterpieces!

Students tapped into ​their creativity, and problem-solving skills ​to construct miniature cardboard houses ​inspired by the classic gingerbread style. ​Using cardboard, paint, paper, fabric and ​more reusable items, they invented ​adorable structures complete with candy-​like accents and holiday flare.

Students at L.J. Bell Elementary recently ​participated in a fun and eco-friendly ​holiday event — a Cardboard Gingerbread ​House competition!

A panel of ​judges selected winners based on various ​categories and more. The event ​encouraged innovation and imagination. ​Congratulations to the talented L.J. Bell ​architects on their handmade cardboard ​masterpieces!

Students at L.J. Bell Elementary recently ​participated in a fun and eco-friendly ​holiday event —a Cardboard Gingerbread ​House competition!

Students tapped into ​their creativity, and problem-solving skills ​to construct miniature cardboard houses ​inspired by the classic gingerbread style. ​Using cardboard, paint, paper, fabric and ​more reusable items, they invented ​adorable structures complete with candy-​like accents and holiday flare.

A panel of ​judges selected winners based on various ​categories and more. The event ​encouraged innovation and imagination. ​Congratulations to the talented L.J. Bell ​architects on their handmade cardboard ​masterpieces!