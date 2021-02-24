Tree of the Month: Deodara Cedar

Photo courtesy of The Hamlet Tree and Beautification Group

The Hamlet Tree and Beautification Group would like to share that February’s tree of the month is a Deodara Cedar found near the Hamlet Senior Center on Lakeside Drive. This beautiful pyramidal tree has branches that gently droop at the tip. It is easy to spot with its impressive stature and dense canopy that makes for an ideal natural windbreaker. The large canopy also makes for an excellent home for birds. While the tree’s natural habitat is in the Himalayan Mountains, it has become a popular tree in the United States. The Hamlet Tree and Beautification Group is appreciative that Hamlet has this graceful evergreen that adds to the beauty near the Hamlet City Lake.