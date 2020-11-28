Giving thanks to those that feed us

Many of us in Richmond County are missing the annual Ellerbe Farmers’ Day parade – it would’ve been the 25th year! – which is the traditional kick off to Farm City Week. The Parade always occurs the Saturday before Thanksgiving, and features local farmers driving their spiffed up tractors, or restored beauties from by-gone years, 4-H club floats, Volunteer Fire Department trucks, and much more.

The parade is a visual reminder of those in our community we sometimes forget to see – our farmers. Farm City Week has been around since 1957 when President Dwight D. Eisenhower declared the Friday before Thanksgiving as the start of a week of celebration, highlighting the mutual benefit rural and urban communities create to provide a safe and plentiful food supply for our nation. It is a week in Richmond County where we let our farmers know how much we appreciate the hard work they do every day, so that the rest of us can eat, have clothes to wear, and shelter over our heads.

Unfortunately, the usual Farm City celebrations are yet another victim of the pandemic. However, we can all consider how important our farmers are to our way of life and be mindful of them especially as we sit down to upcoming holiday meals. The National Farmers Union (NFU) recently issued a report that stated farmers and ranchers will earn about 11.9 cents per dollar spent by consumers on food for Thanksgiving, down slightly from last year. On the other hand, food prices have climbed almost 4 percent over the past year, faster than the 1.4 percent overall rate of inflation. The increase in food costs goes to the processors, packers, distributors, and retailers, not the farmers. One sector where this is especially visible is in the meat sector, where beef prices have risen 10 percent while cattlemen are receiving the same price they received the previous year.

It’s not just food prices where farmers take a hit. Although lumber prices may be high at your local home supply store, forest landowners (also part of our ag economy) have been eating sawdust. NC State University lists historical lumber prices since 1976. At that time, pine sawtimber stumpage prices were $135/1,000 board feet. According to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics Inflation Calculator, in today’s dollars that would be worth $606.60. The actual current (2019) pine sawtimber price is $253.80, just slightly more than $100 dollars over what it was 40 years ago. Another agricultural commodity, cotton, can experience price volatility. Some years a farmer can hit the jackpot, another, go in the tank.

However, the historic trend over all is not strong. According to the website Macrotrends, coming out of a steep slump in the early 1970’s, cotton was strong at 84 cents a pound in September 1974. As of November 20, 2020, that price is down, at 70 cents a pound, and has only rarely risen above that high in 1974. Think about the changes in technology, cost of equipment, labor, and inputs (fertilizer, chemicals, etc.) since the early seventies, and consider how that affects the financial sustainability of the farmer. Yield increases due to improved seed genetics or fertility aren’t sufficient to compensate for low prices.

While costs of inputs and volatile commodity prices are significant challenges for any farmer, they must also contend with another element completely out of their control: the climate. The USDA “Climate Indicators for Agriculture” report states: “Data clearly indicate recent increases in the size and intensity of rainfall events throughout much of the Unites States….in many places the increase in precipitation has been detrimental, as soil and nutrient loss, disease occurrence, reduction in field work days, impairment of root growth and function.…have increased due to changes in rainfall amounts and timing.”

A related concern is increasing daytime and night temperatures. High nighttime temperatures (particularly over 70 degrees) has a negative impact on both crops and livestock, in part because it affects the ability of plants and animals to recover from high daytime temperatures. As the report notes, minimum temperatures (nighttime) above 70° F increases pollen sterility and reduces fruit set in tomatoes. Other temperature related impacts, including fluctuating winter temperatures, disrupts timing of budbreak in fruit trees, and increasingly late spring freezes damage flowers and fruit, resulting in crop losses. Weather extremes affect insect pests, weed development (germination is often earlier, disrupting the timing of herbicide sprays), and even pollinator services (necessary to ensure a crop for many fruits and vegetables). The list of challenges to farming is a long one!

This year has been exceptionally hard for so many people. Yet, as you celebrate Thanksgiving and other holidays this year, whether there are many or few people around your table, no matter if it is a simple meal or an elaborate one, please thank the farmer who continues to work, sometimes against great odds, to bring us nourishing food, and so many other things that make our lives better. Happy Thanksgiving to all!

Paige Burns Clark is the director and horticulture agent for the Richmond County Cooperative Extension.