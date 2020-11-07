Cooperative Extension shows every voice matters

According to media reports, voting participation for the 2020 election has broken records. Here in Richmond County, over 44% of registered voters visited the polls, an increase of almost 20% compared to the 26% of registered voters in Richmond County who voted in 2016. As this hotly contested election season ended Tuesday, the voice of the people has been heard. And while their votes may not be counted among official election results, unofficially, North Carolina’s youth were also heard because of the efforts of N.C. Cooperative Extension and the Kids Voting program.

“Kids Voting is a non-partisan, youth-led, youth-centered program. Youth are leaders in the development of the program as well as being participants,” explained Carolyn Kreuger, associate Extension agent, who has dedicated 15 years to the program’s success in Durham County. “The program gives experience in voting and a knowledge of how citizenship works.”

The success of Durham County’s effort, led by Kreuger for the last 15 years, has led 4-H youth development specialists at N.C. Cooperative Extension to expand the program across the state, with several additional counties participating in this election and more to follow in the future. . This is the first year Richmond County has participated, and plans to expand participation in our county for the next election is already underway.

“The Kids Voting program fits very nicely with our work in 4-H civic engagement. That is something 4-H has focused on for many years,” said Dr. Mike Yoder, state program director for 4-H. Yoder explained that piquing the interest of youth at an early age allows them to see how important it is to exercise their rights. “This year, one vote may really make a difference… in society, new voices are rising up and more of our young people are seeing that they really can have a voice at an early age.”

“The takeaway of this program is that young people begin to realize that there are ways in which their actions influence their communities and one of these ways is voting. We (4-H) want to drive interest in the political process. We need people to get involved in the process, and we need youth to think about why we vote,” Yoder said.

As the 4-H Youth Development Agent here in Richmond County, I have enjoyed working with this program and plan to utilize it to include more of our youth in the future. My favorite part of Kids Voting is that participants learn more than just how to vote. Along with the process and importance of voting, Kids Voting covers another angle. Kids Voting teaches civic skills, such as

how to evaluate a candidate and how to seek out reliable news sources, and youth gain civic agency – the belief that you have power as a citizen.

Research has shown that parents are a big influence on whether a kid grows up to be a reliable voter. It is not income or economics that creates future voters, but whether youth witnessed their parents voting, that really counts. As the 2020 election takes its place in the history books, voting in future elections can impress youth with the importance of using the democratic process to make their voice heard. Make voting a tradition in your family! To learn more about 4-H programs in Richmond County, visit our website, richmond.ces.ncsu, and follow us on Facebook.

Catherine Shelley is the 4-H Agent for the Richmond County Cooperative Extension.