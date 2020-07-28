Tree of the Month: Mimosa Tree

Photo courtesy of the Hamlet Tree & Beautification Group

As you look around, it’s hard to miss the attractive pink pom pom flowers of the mimosa tree. These flowers appear during late spring/early summer. “Persian silk trees” are another name for these beautiful trees that were imported as an ornamental from Asia. The trees attract gardeners with its fragrant and beautiful blossoms. Mimosa trees are useful when fast establishment is important. The trees reach a mature height of 20 to 30 feet in less than 10 years. Bees and butterflies enjoy hanging around these trees, which means they will be good at pollinating other plants. The unique mimosa trees are commonly planted throughout the southern half of the country because they are tough and can thrive in almost any landscape application. The Hamlet Tree and Beautification Group invites you to view July’s “Tree of the Month” on the corner of Hylan and Rollins Avenue.