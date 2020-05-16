The sun brings the shade

Photo courtesy of Carmen Hadinger

As the weather warms up, shade gets sought after. One of the best shade providers in Hamlet is the amazing live oak tree located on the property of the Hamlet Public Library. The Hamlet Tree and Beautification Group invites you to grab a book after the quarantine restrictions get lifted and enjoy the shade from this beautiful tree located on the corner of Rice and Main Street.

