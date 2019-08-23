Leading Hamlet through the fire: Pastor Legrand celebrates 50 years

Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Pastor Tommy Legrand stands in the Prayer and Faith Temple Church of God in Christ. This week the church celebrates the 50th anniversary of Legrand becoming the pastor. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Pastor Tommy Legrand stands in the Prayer and Faith Temple Church of God in Christ. This week the church celebrates the 50th anniversary of Legrand becoming the pastor. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Pastor Tommy Legrand reads the Bible in his office. He quoted Hebrew 10:35, “So cast not away therefore your confidence, which has recompense of reward for you have need of patience that after ye have done the will of God ye might receive the promise.” Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Pastor Tommy Legrand reads the Bible in his office. He quoted Hebrew 10:35, “So cast not away therefore your confidence, which has recompense of reward for you have need of patience that after ye have done the will of God ye might receive the promise.”

HAMLET — It took three tries, but Tommy Legrand said he finally listened when God told him to return to Richmond County to preach.

He moved to Rockingham in December 1968 and started the Temple of Prayer in February the next year. In spring, he began preaching on the street all over the county.

“All I had was my Bible, I didn’t have no P.A. system or nothing like that,” Legrand said.

In the summer of 1969, while preaching on the street in south Hamlet, he said a woman asked him to pray for her sick baby, so he did. The baby perked up right away, Legrand claimed, and the woman asked him to run a revival for the community which lasted for five weeks.

This was the beginning of a 50-year career as pastor of the Prayer and Faith Temple Church of God in Christ, which grew from a 20 feet by 40 feet building to a complex on Thomas Street in south Hamlet that now includes the Southview Learning Center, Faith Academy, and the Prayer and Faith Temple (PFT) Food Pantry and the PFT Family Life Center. The church will honor Legrand this weekend for his 50th anniversary with special services.

Legrand said in his sermons he tries to reach the people “where they are.”

“My inspiration comes from need, being able to discern the need of the people — and not just their need but also their struggle,” he said. “I try to give them hope and confidence that they can either withstand or endure the struggle and give them hope to hold on because struggle don’t last always.”

He said that part of the reason he stayed in Hamlet was because he heard so much “negative talk.” People felt they had been deceived by ministry not living up to its promises. This, Legrand said, fed into a popular notion that the people on that “side of the tracks” couldn’t have good things. And he wanted to change that.

Imperial Foods fire

The fire at the Imperial Foods processing plant fire that killed 25 people remains among the worst tragedies in recent memory. But it was hard to forget for another reason: there lacked the political will to tear down what was left of the plant, leaving an eyesore and hazard in the community.

“It was just left — just like the day the fire went out. They just left it there with all the rubish still out there and then kids started playing up in there and it was just a dangerous place for the community,” Legrand said. “And it was a bad memory.”

Legrand had called a Charlotte media outlet to do a story on the delays, then Allen Mask asked him to go before the Hamlet City Council to see if they could get something done. Several trips to the council, working their way up the ladder until demolition began in September 2001, about 10 years later.

“(The fire) was certainly a dark day for this community and I didn’t want the families to think that we were going to forget them,” Legrand said.

Democratic Party Chairman Wayne Goodwin, who was in the state legislature at the time, said Legrand was “one of the most dedicated citizens to step forward” following the fire to get the building torn down and begin the healing process.

“During my service in the legislature I saw that his passion in fighting for justice and compassion for the families impacted had not wavered whatsoever,” Goodwin said. “(Pastor) Legrand has been always present to ensure that the families impacted were never forgotten.”

Goodwin said that Legrand’s pressure was “key” to having the site of the plant declared a public health nuisance, which ensured that it would be demolished.

“It was a cathartic experience,” Goodwin said of watching the building be torn down alongside survivors and the families who lost loved ones.

Reason to hope

Legrand said that once, he tried to order a pizza from the “other side of the tracks” and the pizza place said they wouldn’t deliver to South Hamlet. He said this exemplified the way Hamlet was viewed from the outside. “It’s not that way anymore,” he said.

But the community is still struggling. In 2019, he says society is “depressed.” Churches are seeing drops in commitment from their congregations, perhaps a sign of the “last days.”

“I think that season is here,” Legrand said. “There’s still hope. Because Jesus says, ‘Upon this rock I build my church and the gates of hell shall not prevail against it.’ And so there’s always going to be the church.”

Gavin Stone Editor

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2674 or [email protected]

