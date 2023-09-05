The Richmond County 4-H Livestock Show will be held on Sept. 9th beginning at 1 p.m. at Millstone 4-H Camp in Ellerbe (1296 Mallard Dr. Ellerbe, NC 28338). Traditionally, Richmond County has only held a goat show but this year we are excited to announce that a heifer (cattle) show has been added! We encourage the community to come out and support our hard working 4-Hers. A huge thank you to our sponsors and to all the parents, friends and family of the showmen who support them throughout the show season!

If you have questions about the Circuit, and 4-H Livestock Club or would like to donate to the Richmond County 4-H Livestock Show, please call the Richmond County Extension office at 910-997-8255.