Donovan Armenta, of Richmond County, married Kylie Armenta in October of 2022. He was the youngest serving member on the USS Nimitz. He is now deployed on the ISS Theodore Roosevelt out of Sacramento. Submitted photo

Donovan Armenta, of Richmond County, married Kylie Armenta in October of 2022. He was the youngest serving member on the USS Nimitz. He is now deployed on the ISS Theodore Roosevelt out of Sacramento.

Submitted photo

Donovan Armenta, of Richmond County, married Kylie Armenta in October of 2022. He was the youngest serving member on the USS Nimitz. He is now deployed on the ISS Theodore Roosevelt out of Sacramento.