ROCKINGHAM — People who love tomatoes often have a favorite summer food which features a perfect, lush, tomato as its star – the classic tomato sandwich, perhaps, with Duke’s mayo and white bread. Or, if you’re the sophisticated sort, Buffalo mozzarella salad, with fresh mozzarella, layers of red, meaty tomato, and freshly torn basil leaves, all drizzled with a balsamic reduction.

I’m one of those people, as you can tell.

Growing a really good tomato is a quest, one which many people undertake but few achieve. There was a book written a number of years ago with the title the $64 Tomato. That’s the amount the author figured he had spent in trying to grow one good tomato.

Trust me, you don’t have to spend that much. However, it doesn’t pay to scrimp when you’re undertaking the Tomato Challenge. Here are a few basics that, if adhered to, give you a fighting chance at growing a good tomato in your garden.

• Choose the right variety

There is a huge number of tomato varieties out there: some that emphasize flavor, some great yields, and others disease resistance. Unfortunately, you’ll often see the same basic half dozen or so varieties when shopping for plants, which means you have to grow your own transplants if you want something out of the ordinary. If you’ve had disease problems in the past, you may need to prioritize tomatoes with a good disease package. Alternatively, you can grow in containers in sterile soil if you’d rather prioritize flavor over disease resistance.

• Prepare your soil

If you’re growing in the ground, ensure the soil pH is where it should be: 6.0-6.5 preferably (a soil test will tell you this). Our soil is naturally very acidic, so if you haven’t limed in several years your soil pH is likely low. Lime will correct your soil pH applied in correct amounts (though this takes time: 4-6 months).

• Add compost to your soil

With our sandy soil, adding organic matter is essential to improve nutrient and water holding capacity. Good compost may also have the added benefit of raising your soil pH, as compost has a neutral pH (around 7).

• Have your water source ready

Tomatoes require consistent moisture; uneven watering and plants drying out leads to issues like blossom end rot. Try to limit overhead watering, as that encourages disease on wet leaves. Drip irrigation is best.

• Don’t forget the fertilizer

Proper fertility is needed all along the growth and development of the plant. With our sandy soils, putting fertilizer out all at once will often result in fertilizer being washed away with rain or irrigation. Better to apply several applications to insure availability as the plant gets larger and puts on fruit. Many sources recommend using 8-8-8 or 10-10-10, however, using a fertilizer with extra potassium such as 6-3-18 as fruiting begins is helpful as fruit development requires extra potassium; that formulation also has essential micronutrients that the basic formulations do not (and yes, it is more expensive). The goal is to get at least 1 pound total actual nitrogen per 10002 (and up to 30% in addition, if heavy rains occur). For example, one pound of actual nitrogen translates to 12.5 pounds of 8-8-8 (over 1000 square feet).

• Mulch your plants

There are many different materials you can use: pine bark fines, decomposed leaves, old straw, newspapers, cardboard, etc. Mulch serves multiple purposes: to keep down weeds, hold moisture in the soil, and reduce soil splashing from rain or irrigation which can lead to the spread of disease.

Growing tomatoes isn’t easy, which is why NC Cooperative Extension Richmond County Center is hosting a season-long, multi-session, hands-on Tomato Challenge program. We’ll be using the “buddy system”: growing tomatoes together, going from seed to sauce.

The first session (of 5 total) begins Thursday, March 30, where we’ll discuss growing tomatoes from seed, and seed flats of various tomato varieties as a group. The second session, on May 18, we’ll plant transplants at the Demo farm (and participants should have some to take home). Session three, on June 15, we’ll check-in mid-season on our plants, discuss fertility and managing pests and diseases. Session four, on August 3rd, we’ll (hopefully) harvest tomatoes and taste test the different varieties. Our final class (date TBD) we’ll preserve our tomatoes, led Family Consumer Science agent Cheri Bennett. All classes, except the final one, will be held on Thursdays, from 6:30-7:30/8:00 pm, at the Sandhills AGInnovation Center, 1298 Crawford Road, in Ellerbe.

Pre-registration is required. Register online at https://RichmondTomatoChallenge.eventbrite.com or by calling the Extension Office at 910-997-8255. Refunds will not be available for missed sessions, however participants may pick up materials for the class, and are welcome to check on the progress of the project by appointment.

For more information about the program or about growing your own vegetables, contact NC Cooperative Extension, Richmond County Center, at 910-997-8255. Visit our website, and follow us on Facebook to keep up with other programs and events.