ROCKINGHAM — Molli Cranford of Richmond Senior High School has been recognized as one of 20 recipients of the 20th Annual Michael A. DeMayo Scholarship Award.

The annual Michael A. DeMayo Scholarship Program provides high school seniors an opportunity to win a competitive scholarship of $2,500 toward their college education. As of this year, the scholarship program has awarded more than $700,000 in scholarships to various students.

“On behalf of the entire DeMayo Law team, I want to congratulate each winner for his/her exceptional commitment to academic excellence, extracurricular participation, and unparalleled insights into drunk driving prevention. I deeply appreciate your patience as our Scholarship Committee evaluated an unprecedented number of outstanding submissions. We wish you continued success in your future academic and professional goals,” stated Michael A. DeMayo, CEO and Founder.