ROCKINGHAM — Richmond County 4-H is preparing for its 6th annual poultry project and show. If you have kids interested in raising baby chicks or building a backyard flock, this opportunity is for you! This year, youth between the ages of 5-18 years old can raise their choice of Barred Rocks, Black Sex Links, or Leghorns. These three breeds are all layers meaning they are designed primarily for egg production. You can also raise and show broilers, a bird designed to produce meat.

Project Overview

This “impeckable” project begins when you pick up your baby chicks at the Extension office in February and culminates with the poultry show hosted by the Lion’s Club on June 10th at the Hamlet Fair Grounds. Between February and June, youth participants are responsible for keeping their birds fed and watered, safe from predators, and healthy. Youth are required to attend five one-hour classes to learn about the breeds, how to practice with them, how to prepare them for the show and show them, and complete a project record book. A project record book teaches youth how to keep track of feed, weight gain, diseases, etc. Youth can add up to 10 pages of work reflecting their project animals including but not limited to pictures, poems, stories or experiences that they have had raising their chicks.

Eligibility

Before you register, take the following things into consideration:

· Do you have a chicken coop or are you willing to buy or make a safe living space for chickens?

· Have you checked city ordinances or HOA guidelines for your address?

· Are you willing to feed, water, and handle your chicks daily?

· Do you have or are you willing to buy heat lamps to keep chicks warm the first few weeks?

· If you have a vacation planned, do you have someone to care for your birds in your absence?

· Will you complete your project record book? (about 10 hours of time)

· Will you make the poultry show in June a commitment?

Registration

Youth must be 5-18 years of age and enrolled in v2.4honline.com. Please call Catherine at 910-417-0258 to register for the project. You will be able to choose the breeds you want to raise and get details about price, pick-up, class dates, etc.

Poultry Show

The show in June will be made up of two main categories, breed classes and showmanship. The breed classes judge birds of that specific breed and award the ones closest to the breed

standard. The showmanship portion of the show allows youth to talk to the judge and share their knowledge. They “show”-off their most “impeckable” bird. Awards and premiums are sponsored by Farm Bureau-Richmond.