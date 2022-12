Post Commander Joann Blyther calls the names of Post Charter Members to sign the Post’s Permanent Charter.

Parliamentarian Maxine Mills records her husband’s name Comrade Freddie Ray Mills (“Transferred to Post Everlasting.”), on the Charter.

ELLERBE — American Legion Ellerbe Post 73 celebrated their one year anniversary and signed their permanent charter on Dec. 4, 2022.

The Post did their Christmas Stocking program with the Ellerbe Seniors and provided them to the 3rd Grade Class at Mineral Springs Elementary.

Their next meeting will be on the 2nd Sunday in January at 3:3o p.m.