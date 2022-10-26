Enviva was a corporate sponsor of Richmond Community College’s Annual Shooting Clays event held at Dewitt’s Sporting Clays in October. The fundraiser supports student scholarships at Richmond Community College (RCC). This photo includes the Enviva team, which placed second overall. RCC President, Dale McInnis, is on the far left of the attached group photo. Unfortunately, Enviva’s Hamlet Plant associates were unable to attend the event this year, but we donated the spot to local community members (who obviously can shoot with their second place finish). Enviva is happy to continue to support Richmond Community College students through sponsorships and participation in workforce development programs.