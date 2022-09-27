Home Features RFD trains for success FeaturesLifeLifestyle RFD trains for success September 27, 2022 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin ReddIt Email Print Deputy Chief McKinnon led a training exercise and worked with personnel on the proper ways to advance hand lines for fire attack operations. He also covered the T, Z and O patterns used for fire suppression. Photos courtesy of the Rockingham Fire Department Photos courtesy of the Rockingham Fire Department Photos courtesy of the Rockingham Fire Department ❮ ❯ Deputy Chief McKinnon led a training exercise and worked with personnel on the proper ways to advance hand lines for fire attack operations. He also covered the T, Z and O patterns used for fire suppression. View Comments Rockingham scattered clouds enter location 21.8 ° C 23.7 ° 20 ° 52 % 1.8kmh 31 % Tue 21 ° Wed 21 ° Thu 16 ° Fri 18 ° Sat 19 °