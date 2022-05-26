Richmond County 4-H just held its annual County Activity Day. This is an event where youth ages 5-18 (as of January 1) compete in 4-H presentations including outdoor cookery and youth ages 8-18 can compete in 4-H Talent.

4-H Presentations involves your child giving a 5-12 minute presentation to a panel of judges, which will be in person for the county, district, and state levels this year. Participants can choose any topic that interests them for their presentation. Essentially, the child is giving a speech on their topic, while also using props. Their props could include a trifold display board, posters, objects, Power Point, etc.

4-H Talent is a talent show for 4-H members to showcase something they may be good at. Like presentations, this event can be done individually or with a group. Common talents can include but are not limited to performances like singing, dancing, or playing a musical instrument, stand-up comedy, and any other act that would be entertaining to watch or listen to.

If youth qualify at the county level in either event (Presentation or Talent), they will be able to compete at the district and/or state level. District level competitions, District Activity Day, will be held in Sanford this year on June 18. If you place silver or gold at the district level, you move on to the state level. State level competitions are always held in conjunction with 4-H Congress, an event held on the campus of NCSU in July. First place district and state level winners also win money!

As a 4-H Agent, I love seeing youth get involved in these events, which encourages them to get out of their comfort zone and try something new. It’s also fascinating to watch youth grow in their skillset and to learn and practice skills they will use for a lifetime. 4-H is a safe and encouraging environment for them to start developing these skills.

I encourage you to get your child involved in these wonderful opportunities. These events are open to those who are or are not currently enrolled in 4-H. If you are not currently in 4-H, enrollment is free and can be completed at v2.4honilne.com.

You can read more about the presentation program at https://nc4h.ces.ncsu.edu/youth-3/4-h-awards-incentives-programs-2/presentations/

I would love to have your child participate this year! I realize, especially if this will be your first time, that you may have lots of questions. Feel free to call or email me at 910-997-8255 or [email protected] to ask any questions you may have. I’m glad to help you so that together we can make this a wonderful experience for your child!

4-H is the youth development component of Cooperative Extension. Any youths ages 5-18 (as of January 1) are invited to enroll and participate in 4-H. Visit us at richmond.ces.ncsu.edu.