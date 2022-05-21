Home Features Cadets receive awards FeaturesLifeLifestyle Cadets receive awards May 20, 2022 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin ReddIt Email Print The JROTC Raider Battalion held their Dining Out Wednesday evening. Congratulations to all of the cadets who received awards. Photos courtesy of Richmond County Schools Photos courtesy of Richmond County Schools Photos courtesy of Richmond County Schools Photos courtesy of Richmond County Schools The JROTC Raider Battalion held their Dining Out Wednesday evening. Congratulations to all of the cadets who received awards. View Comments Rockingham scattered clouds enter location 14.2 ° C 19.9 ° 11.4 ° 85 % 0.9kmh 37 % Sat 31 ° Sun 36 ° Mon 27 ° Tue 18 ° Wed 10 °