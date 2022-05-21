The JROTC Raider Battalion held their Dining Out Wednesday evening. Congratulations to all of the cadets who received awards. Photos courtesy of Richmond County Schools

The JROTC Raider Battalion held their Dining Out Wednesday evening. Congratulations to all of the cadets who received awards.

Photos courtesy of Richmond County Schools

<p>Photos courtesy of Richmond County Schools</p>

Photos courtesy of Richmond County Schools
<p>Photos courtesy of Richmond County Schools</p>

Photos courtesy of Richmond County Schools
<p>Photos courtesy of Richmond County Schools</p>

Photos courtesy of Richmond County Schools

The JROTC Raider Battalion held their Dining Out Wednesday evening. Congratulations to all of the cadets who received awards.