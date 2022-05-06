Chip Howard (Chocolate Chip) played a Zendrum, a MIDI controller that is used to act as a percussion instrument.

The variety dance band from Myrtle Beach played a set that would have pleased any audience.

Guitarist Chris Smith casually riffed to most songs, but unleashed a few blistering solos among the variety hits they played.

Chocolate Chip & Company Band rocked out the first Plaza Jam event of the year. They played classics such as “I’m Coming Out” by Diana Ross, “Long Train Runnin” by The Doobie Brothers, “What a Wonderful World” by Louis Armstrong, “I’ll Be Around” by The Spinners and “Boogie Shoes” by KC & The Sunshine Band.

