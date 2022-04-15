Friday, April 22, 2022, is the 52nd Earth Day. The event began through the efforts of Senator Gaylord Nelson of Wisconsin, who also served two-terms as Governor where he was known as the “Conservation Governor” as a result of his work on environmental issues in the 1960s. Earth Day was conceived as an event where environmental issues facing different states and communities could be addressed. It brought together 20 million people across the political spectrum and demographics to support working toward a safer and healthier planet. From that effort, many of the environmental laws we now take for granted came into being: The Clean Air Act, the Endangered Species Act, the Safe Drinking Water Act, and many more.

However, there are still many environmental issues that are reaching a crisis point, which this year’s Earth Day can help highlight.

According to the World Wildlife Fund, the earth is experiencing a high extinction rate of anywhere from hundreds to thousands of species annually, primarily as a result of human activity such as habitat disruption. It is called the “Sixth extinction crisis” (or Anthropocene extinction). The name “Anthropocene” itself refers to the geological age in which human activity is the major force acting on the climate and environment. Human disruption of ecosystems includes the acidification of the oceans, deforestation, sea rise, and much more. The Artic saw a new record high temperature in June 2021 of 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit, with average temperatures as high as 18 degrees above normal for most of the summer.

Here in North Carolina, we’re somewhat fortunate compared to other parts of the world. According to NC State University’s NC Climate Science Report, NC has seen an increase of 1 degree Fahrenheit over the past 120 years of record keeping (compared to 2 degrees globally). That may not seem like much, but the impact has meant fewer cold days, more hot nights as well as hot days, more extreme rain events (defined as 3 inches or more in 24 hours), increase in sea rise which in turn causes coastal flooding and salination of cropland, and more periods of drought. Not only do these impacts make life for humans more uncomfortable, dangerous, and expensive, it’s potentially devasting for agriculture, our state’s number one industry. According to NOAA (National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration), sea levels along the eastern US coastline is expected to rise 10-14” over the next 30 years, with about two feet of rise likely between 2020 and 2100, due to increasing global temperatures as a result of carbon emissions.

What can you do to recognize Earth Day, April 22, and every day, to help the Earth? Help clean up! The Richmond County Spring Litter Sweep this year is April 18-22. To sign up and get supplies (litter pickers, trash bags, safety vests etc.) call the county at 910-997-8215.

Plant a (native) tree (or any other native plant). Studies have shown that by planting a tree, 48 pounds of carbon dioxide per year is taken up by the tree as it matures. The type of tree matters! Since habitat loss is one of the primary ways human activity disrupts species, by planting a native tree or plant (there are lots of places to find out what qualifies as a native), in our own landscapes we can create habitat sanctuaries. The recent state-wide “NC Bradford

Tree Bounty” program, where people removed their invasive, non-native Bradford pears in exchange for a native tree, created so much interest it looks like the program will be implemented again this fall (the best time for tree planting) and again in 2023. Native trees and plants also provide habitat for species from insects to birds, amphibians, and mammals, which form an intricate web of dependency. Insects that feed on native (but not non-native) plants feed birds – particularly baby birds – as well as other valuable wildlife species. The tangled “web of life” begins to fall apart as species decline due to lack of habitat and food. Cooperative Extension has resources to learn about suitable native plants.

Reduce or eliminate pesticides in your yard. Insecticides kill insects, and for the most part kill or weaken whatever insect is exposed to the chemical, including pollinators and other beneficial insects. Always read the label and strive to limit exposure of non-target species by not spraying weeds or plants that are flowering (impacting pollinators), or find options that are less lethal. Cooperative Extension has resources to help learn more. Even some herbicides can negatively impact honeybees that are exposed.

Wise water use. Water conservation is a critical issue as pollution, drought, and aquifer depletion continue to create regional water shortages. Use drip irrigation in the garden where possible, and if not, avoid overhead watering during the heat of the day, which results in losses due to evaporation of as much as 30%.

Reduce waste. We all know pollution is a problem, with trash on the roadsides, in the ocean, killing wildlife and contaminating the environment. Reduce the amount of single-use items as much as possible, recycle, and consider becoming a “minimalist”, by reducing extraneous purchases as much as possible; your wallet – and the earth – will thank you!

For more information on ways to live a greener life, contact NC Cooperative Extension, Richmond County Center at 910.997.8255, visit our website, Richmond.ces.ncsu.edu, and follow us on Facebook.

Paige Burns Clark is the Horticulture Agent and executive director of the Richmond County Cooperative Extension.