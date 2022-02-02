Honoring Harrison Quick

The Richmond County Tourism and Development Authority will be honoring prominent black Richmond County-natives for the month of February in honor of Black History Month.

In the first thirty-five years after the Civil War, a number of African-Americans held political offices in Richmond County, from local constable all the way up to North Carolina House of Representatives.

Harrison Ingram “Ingram” Quick, born in the late fall of 1859, Quick spent the first six years of his life in slavery. His father, John Quick, was a well-respected carpenter from Marlboro County; his mother, Elizabeth Covington, worked as a Richmond County seamstress.

Quick’s father passed away in 1861, leaving Elizabeth Covington with three young boys. Somehow, all three received an excellent education including, in Ingram Quick’s case, two years of college.

By the middle 1880s, Ingram Quick was involved in the local Republican Party along with his brother, attorney William Harvey “Harvey” Quick. He continued to be a part of the local leadership scene and, by the middle 1890s, served as a magistrate in Black Jack township, northwest of Rockingham.

Ingram Quick held office during the tumultuous Red Shirt election of 1898, before submitting his resignation to the Clerk of Court on July 16, 1900. He was the last African-American to hold local office until the 1970s. Quick maintained the respect of Richmond County leaders. The Rockingham Post-Dispatch, in the fall of 1920, spoke of the area’s “splendid relations” between races. This “is largely to be laid to the wise leadership of Rev. Thomas Taylor, Rev. William C. DeBerrry, Dr. H. I. Quick and others.”

Here’s where history is frustrating: Ingram Quick lived out the rest of his life as a minister in Richmond County, and died at the age of 82 in 1942. He lived in the middle of town, on Stewart Street.

Ingram’s nephew, Dr. Fred Quick, became the county’s first African-American physician.

Join us today in honoring Harrison Ingram Quick by learning about and sharing his legacy as a true trailblazing leader and a true representation of Richmond County Black History!

Special thanks to Mayor John Hutchinson for contributing this information.