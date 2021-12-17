Hamlet Depot hosts Chamber dinner

Gavin Stone | Daily Journal

The Richmond County Chamber of Commerce held its Busines After 5 event on Thursday at the Hamlet Depot & Museums, catered by Buie’s Cotton Gin Restaurant & Catering. The guests networked over a well-prepared meal, received a complimentary Hamlet Depot-themed Christmas ornament, and a lucky few went home with flowers they won in a raffle drawing. Pictured are, from left: Interim Richmond County Chamber of Commerce President Chuck Cobb, Hamlet Planning & Zoning Board Chairwoman Amy Guinn, Hamlet Depot & Museums Director Mechelle Preslar, Mt. Gilead Chief of Police Pat Preslar, Co-owner of Vintage Thrift in Hamlet Rodney Vaughn, and Hamlet City Manager Matthew Christian.