September, October birth announcements

The following parent/s has authorized the release of the births of their children at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital in Pinehurst, NC:

If you would like the birth of your child listed in the Daily Journal, contact your pregnancy care provider.

September 15, 2021

Joshua Steven Perry and Sarina Balli Perry, Hamlet, a daughter, Hadassah Isabella Perry

September 29, 2021

Fakira Dowdy, Rockingham, a daughter, Kirsten Amore Desiree Dowdy

September 30, 2021

Becolia Smith, Hamlet, a son, Chase De’mani Brown

October 2, 2021

Timothy and Amber Stutts, Rockingham, a daughter, Noelle Grace Stutts

October 8, 2021

Kaylee Elizabeth Gathings and Matthew Lee Lowery, Hamlet, a son, Waylon Lee Lowery

October 10, 2021

Jacqueline Johnson and Brandon Barrett, Ellerbe, a son, Sekani Makah Barrett

October 15, 2021

Billy and Brittany Jacobs, Rockingham, a son, Cree Alexander Jacobs

October 31, 2021

Adrian and Tashee Pore, Rockingham, a son, Adrian Dante Pore, Jr.