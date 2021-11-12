September, October birth announcements

The following parent/s has authorized the release of the births of their children at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital in Pinehurst, NC:
If you would like the birth of your child listed in the Daily Journal, contact your pregnancy care provider.
September 15, 2021
Joshua Steven Perry and Sarina Balli Perry, Hamlet, a daughter, Hadassah Isabella Perry
September 29, 2021
Fakira Dowdy, Rockingham, a daughter, Kirsten Amore Desiree Dowdy
September 30, 2021
Becolia Smith, Hamlet, a son, Chase De’mani Brown
October 2, 2021
Timothy and Amber Stutts, Rockingham, a daughter, Noelle Grace Stutts
October 8, 2021
Kaylee Elizabeth Gathings and Matthew Lee Lowery, Hamlet, a son, Waylon Lee Lowery
October 10, 2021
Jacqueline Johnson and Brandon Barrett, Ellerbe, a son, Sekani Makah Barrett
October 15, 2021
Billy and Brittany Jacobs, Rockingham, a son, Cree Alexander Jacobs
October 31, 2021
Adrian and Tashee Pore, Rockingham, a son, Adrian Dante Pore, Jr.