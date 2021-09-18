Local 4-Hers compete in Goat Show

The Richmond County 4-H Goat Show was held Saturday, September 11 at Gary Welch’s farm in Ellerbe, welcoming 40 showmen from across the state, their families and fans.

These kids showcased nearly 70 does and wethers (female and male goats) in various weight categories. The Richmond County show is part of a series of livestock shows that make up the 4-H Farm Credit Livestock Circuit. Youth participate in this circuit to learn, work, and show their 4-H project animal and eventually take it to the North Carolina State Fair in October. At each show, youth earn points based on their showmanship placings that will contribute to a collective score at the end of the season. Being a part of this showmanship circuit teaches kids many life skills including responsibility, speaking in public and in front of a judge, being a good sport, record keeping, planning, goal setting, social skills, and many more. Representing Richmond County this year were Caroline DeAguilar, Easton and Ally Haywood, Tobey Lunceford, Kevin Pankey, Lexi Reep, Ella and Rhett Shelley, and Savannah Shepard.

One unique, and my personal favorite, aspect of the Richmond County Goat Show is the PeeWee competition. PeeWee describes showmen under the age of five that are assisted by an older showman in the ring. This is designed to get younger kids excited about exhibiting livestock and provide a foundation that builds self confidence in the show ring. The Cloverbud show, which includes children from the ages of 5 to 7, is also non-competitive but gives young showmen the opportunity to practice talking to a judge and to showcase their project animal. Just like the older 4-H’ers, they too invest a lot of hard work in developing and showing their own animals.

During part of the show, exhibitors have the opportunity to demonstrate their ability to handle their animal, exhibit their knowledge of the animal, and impress the judge. This part of the show is called showmanship. This year’s top four finishers in Senior Showmanship include Savannah Shepard, fourth, Caroline Scarlett, third, Easton McLain, second, and Erin Burns, first. Placings for Intermediate Showmanship include Taylor Singleterry, fourth, Emma Harrison, third, Addison Farris, second, and Ellie L’Heureux, first. Junior Showmanship winners are Charlotte Payne, fourth, Claire King, third, Ella Shelley, second, and Tyla Marshall, first. In our Market Wether Class, Easton McLain with “5” took Reserve Grand Champion and Erin Burns with “Merlin” was named Grand Champion. In our Doe Class, Sophie Marshall with “Laney” and Tyla Marshall with “Margo” claimed Reserve Grand and Grand Champion respectively. It was very evident that the showmen put countless hours into developing their goats for the show and polishing their showmanship skills.

This goat show is very important and impactful to our 4-H’ers. They learn about animal husbandry, nutrition and health while developing a strong work ethic. Kids learn how to accept constructive criticism from the judge and use it to improve for the next show. This year’s judge, Matthew Rollins of South Carolina, focused on the exhibitor’s knowledge of their animal and the time they put in their project outside the showring. Members of the Richmond County 4-H Livestock Club would like to thank this year’s sponsors and volunteers that made this event possible: Carolina Farm Credit, Farm Bureau, The Berry Patch, RBS Case Management, Smithfield Hog Production, Southeast Farm Equipment, E.E. Vuncannon, Inc., Standridge Auction, Long’s Pool, Arlo’s Inc., Hamlet Hardware, Ace Garbage, LLC, Superior Cranes, Sandhills AGInnovation Center, Dale Dewitt, Gary Welch, and NC Cooperative Extension staff. We also extend our gratitude to the American Legion for serving lunch, drinks, and snacks to spectators and showmen. This event captured the future of agriculture and made me proud to work with such talented and dedicated youth. If you missed out this year, we hope you are able to join us next year as we continue the tradition of “making the best better!”

For more information about 4-H clubs, contact NC Cooperative Extension, Richmond County Center, at 910-997-8255 or visit us at Richmond.ces.ncsu.edu. Follow us on Facebook!